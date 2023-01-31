AVN 64.90 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.14%)
Toshakhana case: Islamabad court decides to indict Imran Khan on February 7

  • Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal announces reserved verdict
BR Web Desk Published January 31, 2023 Updated January 31, 2023 09:55am
An Islamabad sessions court announced on Tuesday that charges against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference will be framed on February 7, Aaj News reported.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal announced the reserved verdict. Meanwhile, the PTI chief has sought exemption from today’s hearing.

Tosha­khana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores precious gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats, and officials by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries.

During the previous hearing, the court had rejected the request of counsel for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for issuing arrest warrants for Imran.

Toshakhana case: Court rejects ECP’s request for issuing IK’s arrest warrants

The ECP had requested that Imran be convicted for the offences mentioned under Sections 167 (corrupt practice) and 173 (making or publishing a false statement or declaration) of the Elections Act 2017.

Background

On October 21, a five-member ECP bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and comprising Nisar Durrani, Shah Muhammad Jatoi, Babar Bharwana, and former Justice Ikramullah Khan disqualified the former PM in the case.

The ECP disqualified the PTI chief under Article 63(1)(p), which says that an individual is, “for the time being, disqualified from being elected or chosen as a member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (parliament) or of a provincial assembly under any law for the time being in force”.

The former PM was de-seated as a member of the NA and by-polls will now be held on the seat vacated following his disqualification.

The ECP said that the former PM submitted a false affidavit and was found to be involved in corrupt practices. The verdict says the respondent had “intentionally and deliberately” violated the provisions contained [in] sections 137, 167 and 173 of the Elections Act, 2017".

As per the verdict, criminal proceedings will be initiated against Imran for misdeclaration. The ECP also ruled that office is directed to initiate legal proceedings and to take follow-up action under Section 190(2) of the Elections Act, 2017.

Toshakhana case Imran Khan

