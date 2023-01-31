AVN 64.87 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.09%)
India asks utilities to not retire coal-fired power plants till 2030

Reuters Published 31 Jan, 2023 06:01am
SINGAPORE: India has asked utilities to not retire coal-fired power plants till 2030 due to a surge in electricity demand, according to a federal power ministry notice reviewed by Reuters, just over two years after committing to eventually phase down use of the fuel.

The energy-hungry nation said last May it plans to reduce power generation from least 81 coal-fired plants over the next four years, but the proposal did not involve shutting down any of its 179 coal power plants. India has not set a formal timeline for phasing down coal use.

The CEA, which acts as an advisor to the ministry, cited a December meeting where the federal power minister had asked that ageing thermal power plants not be retired, and to instead increase the lifetime of such units “considering (the) expected demand scenario”.

“There is no question of retiring old coal units,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because he is not authorised to speak to the media.

