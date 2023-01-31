AVN 64.70 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.83%)
BAFL 30.28 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.27%)
BOP 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DFML 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.72%)
DGKC 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
EPCL 47.63 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.34%)
FCCL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
FFL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.38%)
FLYNG 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.54%)
HUBC 62.49 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.87%)
HUMNL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
KAPCO 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
KEL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 24.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.99%)
MLCF 20.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.3%)
NETSOL 84.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.68%)
OGDC 87.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.1%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.85%)
PIBTL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
PPL 77.02 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.09%)
PRL 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.88%)
SILK 0.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.61%)
TELE 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.87%)
TPLP 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.47%)
TRG 112.30 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2%)
UNITY 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,996 Increased By 28.5 (0.72%)
BR30 14,332 Increased By 147.2 (1.04%)
KSE100 40,263 Increased By 391.6 (0.98%)
KSE30 15,009 Increased By 111.5 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold treads water as spotlight shifts to US Fed meeting

Reuters Published 31 Jan, 2023 06:47am
Follow us

NEW YORK: Gold prices edged down slightly in choppy trade on Monday as investors looked ahead to the US Federal Reserve policy meeting this week amid expectations of a slowdown in rate hikes.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,923.63 per ounce by 12:11 p.m. ET (1711 GMT). US gold futures inched 0.3% lower to $1,923.60.

“The way that the Fed pitches that story will reflect in the gold market,” said Daniel Pavilonis, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

“The bigger picture here is that if the Fed slows down on rates, inflation comes roaring back. If the Fed pauses for a little bit and inflation is still there - I think in that scenario gold would take off.”

The 25-basis-points rate increase expected at the Federal Open Market Committee’s Jan. 31-Feb. 1 meeting would bring the policy rate to the 4.5%-4.75% range, short of the 5% plus level most Fed policymakers were vouching for.

Gold, which pays no interest, tends to benefit when interest rates are low as it reduces the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

Expectations for a slowdown in Fed rate hikes grew after the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge - US consumer spending - fell for a second straight month in December, putting the economy on a lower growth path heading into 2023.

However, the number of people filing for jobless benefits keeps dropping - signalling a tight labour market that could force the Fed to keep hiking rates.

Meanwhile, benchmark US 10-year bond yields were hovering near two-week highs, while the dollar was up 0.2%, making gold more expensive to holders of foreign currencies.

“A hawkish surprise from the Fed could see prices slip back towards $1,900 in the short term,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, in a note.

US Federal Reserve Gold Prices interest rate gold rates gold markets Fed rate hikes gold spot rate

Comments

1000 characters

Gold treads water as spotlight shifts to US Fed meeting

Talks with IMF team: Doubts exist about Dar-led team’s capability

UAE president’s visit cancelled due to ‘inclement weather’

Alvi approves SOEs (Governance and Operations) Bill, 2022

Crucial IMF talks begin today

SBP issues mechanism for quota-based sugar export

SBP says curbing inflation critical to achieving growth

All-risk insurance of Guddu plant: MoC asks NICL to comply with PMO’s directives

Getting Daharki Power shares: ECC allows FF $2.9m equity investment

Revised RFP: AEDB seeks approval from Nepra

LCs: steel sector says facing dire situation

Read more stories