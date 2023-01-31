Small traders assail oil price hike

KARACHI: Small traders on Monday rejected the recent increase in oil prices by the PDM government, saying that the mounting food inflation has already affected the common man more than anything else.

“The federal government’s move to increase the prices of petroleum products by Rs35 per litre, at once, is unacceptable,” Spokesman for Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran Sindh, Ismail Lalpuria said.

He said that the incumbent federal rulers seem completely failed to solve the public problems and extend them relief. “This government has failed in every field,” he added

He said that it has become important to get rid of the government, which had “mortgaged” the country with the IMF.

“Public is more affected by the twofold hike in prices of the essential commodities than an increase in gold rates or strengthening of dollar value,” he said.

The spokesman said that the traders have rejected the hike in fuel oil prices altogether and will soon announce their line of action.

