PPP leadership condemns Peshawar blast

ISLAMABAD: President of Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPP-P) Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari have strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a mosque in Peshawar.

Asif Zardari and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that the rise of terrorism in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa is extremely alarming. They said that the government should destroy the nurseries of terrorism by following the National Action Plan.

Incidents of terrorism prior to the by-elections and general elections are a cause of concern. The federal government and the provincial interim government should see to it that the terrorists and their facilitators are brought to book, they said.

Zardari and Bilawal instructed the party officials and workers to help save the lives of those injured by donating blood.

They prayed to Allah, the Almighty, for a speedy recovery of all those injured and to grant eternal peace to the martyrs and strength and fortitude to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

