Hong Kong stocks finish sharply lower

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished Monday with hefty losses on profit-taking after enjoying a strong January, though mainland Chinese markets climbed as traders returned from a week-long holiday.

The Hang Seng Index fell 2.73 percent, or 619.17 points, to 22,069.73.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.14 percent, or 4.50 points, to 3,269.32, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange rose 1.16 percent, or 24.56 points, to 2,150.38.