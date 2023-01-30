AVN 64.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.09%)
Hong Kong stocks finish sharply lower

AFP Published January 30, 2023
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished Monday with hefty losses on profit-taking after enjoying a strong January, though mainland Chinese markets climbed as traders returned from a week-long holiday.

The Hang Seng Index fell 2.73 percent, or 619.17 points, to 22,069.73.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.14 percent, or 4.50 points, to 3,269.32, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange rose 1.16 percent, or 24.56 points, to 2,150.38.

