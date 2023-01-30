AVN 65.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.14%)
BAFL 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
BOP 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
DFML 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.85%)
DGKC 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.71%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (5.54%)
FCCL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
FFL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
HUBC 63.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.79%)
HUMNL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 27.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.76%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
MLCF 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.79%)
NETSOL 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.28%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.7%)
PAEL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
PPL 78.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
PRL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.25%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.12%)
SNGP 41.20 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.83%)
TELE 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
TPLP 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
TRG 111.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.61%)
UNITY 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.54%)
BR100 4,042 Increased By 16.4 (0.41%)
BR30 14,497 Increased By 94.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 40,587 Increased By 136.7 (0.34%)
KSE30 15,164 Increased By 54.4 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

RBI to hike repo rate by 25 bps in Feb, ending tightening cycle

Reuters Published 30 Jan, 2023 10:36am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

BENGALURU: The Reserve Bank of India is expected to raise its main interest rate by a modest 25 basis points to 6.50% at its meeting one week after New Delhi’s Feb. 1 budget, before leaving it at that level for the rest of the year, a Reuters poll of economists found.

Those forecasts were unchanged from a poll last month, with predictions for a slowdown in GDP growth to 6.0% in the 2023/24 fiscal year from an expected 6.7% in the current one also barely changed.

Like many other major central banks, the RBI is expected to then pause, waiting for inflation to fall before considering a shift toward a stimulative stance as Asia’s third-largest economy slows.

More than three-quarters of economists, 40 of 52, expected the RBI to raise its key repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.50%, according to a Jan. 13-27 Reuters poll.

India’s Adani Group: Hindenburg report intended to create false market

The remaining 12 predict no change at the Feb. 8 meeting. The median forecast was for rates to remain at 6.50% until the end of 2023. “They (the RBI) need to pause at some point to see what exactly is the impact of the previous monetary tightening overall on growth and inflation.

That is why I believe it is not premature for them to pause after 6.50%,“ said Upasna Bhardwaj, chief economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank. “That doesn’t mean they will leave the guards off the inflation focus.”

The poll showed inflation, last reported at 5.72% in December, was expected to average 5.0% in the 2023/24 fiscal year and 4.9% in 2024/25, well within the RBI’s target band of 2%-6% after sitting above it for most of 2022.

In the last full budget before a 2024 general election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is expected to focus on lowering the fiscal deficit rather than extra spending.

India central bank to rely more on forward book to manage rupee

While the expected 6.0% rate of growth is likely to be faster than many other economies around the world, it would still not be enough to generate the number of jobs required to lift hundreds of millions of Indians out of poverty.

A deteriorating global economic outlook also suggests downgrades to India’s outlook are likely in coming months.

Also read

Reserve Bank of India GDP growth

Comments

1000 characters

RBI to hike repo rate by 25 bps in Feb, ending tightening cycle

Intra-day update: rupee continues to sustain losses against US dollar

SBP denies USD rate capping caused loss

Import of used tractors: ECC asks MoC, SBP to rethink

IMF conditionalities: Govt raises fuel prices in a gesture of compliance

Imran Khan censures govt for ‘massive’ fuel hike

Oil climbs after drone attack in Iran, China’s pledge to promote consumption

Dar says fiscal discipline has to be imposed

Decline in cess collection lands body in trouble: Food ministry seeks Rs666.64m grant for cotton committee

Termination of SEL’s LoS: PPIB seeks comments from CPPA-G, NTDC

Hike to fuel inflation: Tarin

Read more stories