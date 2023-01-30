AVN 65.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.14%)
US oil may revisit Jan. 27 low of $79.04

Reuters Published 30 Jan, 2023 09:57am
SINGAPORE: US oil may revisit its Jan. 27 low of $79.04 per barrel as the uptrend from $72.46 may have reversed. The trend could be well broken down into five waves, with the wave five turning to be a failed fifth wave.

The pattern around $82.63 looks like a double-top, which will be confirmed when oil drops below $79.04.

The rise from $79.04 is classified as a pullback towards a rising trendline.

The pullback may end around $80.42.

A break above $80.84 could lead to a gain into $81.26-$81.79 range.

On the daily chart, the drop on Jan. 27 confirms an escape of the price from the neutral range of $80.62 to $86.11.

US oil may retest support of $79.68

The possible driver behind this drop is either the completion of a wave c or a pullback towards a falling trendline.

In either case, oil is likely to drop to $77.24.

