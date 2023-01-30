Elahi blames Nawaz, Maryam for hike in POL products’ prices

LAHORE: Punjab former chief minister Parvez Elahi said on Sunday the Finance Minister Ishaq Dar greeted the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice-President Maryam Nawaz by increasing the prices of petrol and therefore its credit should be given to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter.

He was talking to former Federal Interior Minister Brigadier Ijaz Shah (rtd) during a meeting at his residence here. In the meeting, the country’s political situation and deteriorating economic situation were discussed.

He said the situation of law and order had gone worse with the government while the government was busy only targeting political opponents and governance had also gone awry.

The former Chief Minister said the joblessness had exacerbated during the current government and the country was touching the default abyss while adding the people of the country had rejected the narrative of those who increased inflation and unemployment.

Parvez Elahi said that on the return of Maryam Nawaz, Ishaq Dollar has greeted the nation with an increase in the price of petrol by 35 rupees per liter. The credit for the increase in the prices of petroleum products goes to Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz. He said that inflation has become uncontrollable, but the government is not free from retaliatory actions, law and order situation has been destroyed, crimes have increased rapidly, administrative governance is also non-existent.

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that the employment opportunities that were being created by the development projects have also been closed, unemployment is increasing in the ‘Baccha Saqqa’ government of Mohsin Naqvi, inflation is beyond the control of the government, now they are pushing the country towards default. People have rejected those who have trapped the nation in the torment of inflation, every day the people are facing a new storm of price hike in this government.