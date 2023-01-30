AVN 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.3%)
BAFL 30.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.99%)
DFML 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.26%)
DGKC 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.52%)
EPCL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.31%)
FCCL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
FFL 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.43%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.59%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.28%)
HUBC 63.21 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.46%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.05%)
KAPCO 27.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.94%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
LOTCHEM 25.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.62%)
MLCF 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.86%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.45%)
OGDC 86.64 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.75%)
PIBTL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
PPL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.22%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.8%)
TELE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.22%)
TPLP 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.54%)
TRG 111.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
UNITY 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.37%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
BR100 4,026 Decreased By -48.6 (-1.19%)
BR30 14,402 Decreased By -123 (-0.85%)
KSE100 40,451 Decreased By -396 (-0.97%)
KSE30 15,110 Decreased By -101.7 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Elahi blames Nawaz, Maryam for hike in POL products’ prices

NNI Published 30 Jan, 2023 05:56am
Follow us

LAHORE: Punjab former chief minister Parvez Elahi said on Sunday the Finance Minister Ishaq Dar greeted the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice-President Maryam Nawaz by increasing the prices of petrol and therefore its credit should be given to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter.

He was talking to former Federal Interior Minister Brigadier Ijaz Shah (rtd) during a meeting at his residence here. In the meeting, the country’s political situation and deteriorating economic situation were discussed.

He said the situation of law and order had gone worse with the government while the government was busy only targeting political opponents and governance had also gone awry.

The former Chief Minister said the joblessness had exacerbated during the current government and the country was touching the default abyss while adding the people of the country had rejected the narrative of those who increased inflation and unemployment.

Parvez Elahi said that on the return of Maryam Nawaz, Ishaq Dollar has greeted the nation with an increase in the price of petrol by 35 rupees per liter. The credit for the increase in the prices of petroleum products goes to Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz. He said that inflation has become uncontrollable, but the government is not free from retaliatory actions, law and order situation has been destroyed, crimes have increased rapidly, administrative governance is also non-existent.

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that the employment opportunities that were being created by the development projects have also been closed, unemployment is increasing in the ‘Baccha Saqqa’ government of Mohsin Naqvi, inflation is beyond the control of the government, now they are pushing the country towards default. People have rejected those who have trapped the nation in the torment of inflation, every day the people are facing a new storm of price hike in this government.

Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz Ishaq Dar hike in petroleum prices POL products prices Parvez Elahi

Comments

1000 characters

Elahi blames Nawaz, Maryam for hike in POL products’ prices

SBP denies USD rate capping caused loss

Import of used tractors: ECC asks MoC, SBP to rethink

IMF conditionalities: Govt raises fuel prices in a gesture of compliance

Imran Khan censures govt for ‘massive’ fuel hike

Dar says fiscal discipline has to be imposed

Hike to fuel inflation: Tarin

Decline in cess collection lands body in trouble: Food ministry seeks Rs666.64m grant for cotton committee

PKR slide likely to fuel inflation in a big way

Israel appears to have been behind drone strike on Iran: US official

Termination of SEL’s LoS: PPIB seeks comments from CPPA-G, NTDC

Read more stories