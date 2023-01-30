AVN 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.3%)
BAFL 30.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.99%)
DFML 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.26%)
DGKC 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.52%)
EPCL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.31%)
FCCL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
FFL 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.43%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.59%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.28%)
HUBC 63.21 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.46%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.05%)
KAPCO 27.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.94%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
LOTCHEM 25.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.62%)
MLCF 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.86%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.45%)
OGDC 86.64 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.75%)
PIBTL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
PPL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.22%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.8%)
TELE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.22%)
TPLP 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.54%)
TRG 111.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
UNITY 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.37%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
BR100 4,026 Decreased By -48.6 (-1.19%)
BR30 14,402 Decreased By -123 (-0.85%)
KSE100 40,451 Decreased By -396 (-0.97%)
KSE30 15,110 Decreased By -101.7 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTBA slams grant of ATIR’s ‘charge’ to judicial member working on contract

Recorder Report Published 30 Jan, 2023 05:56am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) has challenged the legality of assigning ‘look after charge’ of Chairperson of Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue to a Judicial Member, who is working on a contract basis.

According to a letter of the President Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) Rana Munir Hussain to Federal Minister of Law and Justice, PTBA has invited attention to an important aspect that after the sudden demise of the Chairperson of Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue Pakistan Shahid Masood, the Law and Justice Division through its Notification has entrusted look after charge of the Chairperson Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue to Sarfaraz Ali Khan (Judicial Member - appointed under Contract).

Pakistan Tax Bar Association has serious reservations over the look after charge of Chairperson ATIR interalia for the reason firstly that a person who has been given the look after charge is already serving as a Judicial Member on contract basis and the legality of such appointment is subjudice before the Islamabad High Court in the extraordinary constitutional jurisdiction and the same is fixed for hearing on February 16, 2023 before the Court.

Secondly, the senior most judicial members regularly appointed through Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) have totally been ignored in violation of the decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in renowned “Judges Case”, infringing their right to such appointment.

The look after charge shall still remain in effective for the reason that as per Rule-4 or the Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue Rules, 2010, only the Chairperson or the member authorized by the Chairperson has the power to assign and entrust fresh appeals and application for hearing and decision thereof to the Benches. However, such Rules does not confer the power to the person having look after charge and as such the ATIR shall remain non-functional for the fresh cases i.e. fresh appeals and stay applications for interim relief.

Therefore, in this view of the matter, the Pakistan Tax Bar Association strongly demand for appropriate judicial and lawful action in accordance with law and either to appoint the senior most Judicial Member as Chairman or entrusted with the acting charge for smooth and regular working and function of the ATIR, Rana Munir Hussain added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

ATIR Ministry of Law and Justice Pakistan Tax Bar Association PTBA Judicial Member Shahid Masood Sarfaraz Ali Khan

Comments

1000 characters

PTBA slams grant of ATIR’s ‘charge’ to judicial member working on contract

SBP denies USD rate capping caused loss

Import of used tractors: ECC asks MoC, SBP to rethink

IMF conditionalities: Govt raises fuel prices in a gesture of compliance

Imran Khan censures govt for ‘massive’ fuel hike

Dar says fiscal discipline has to be imposed

Hike to fuel inflation: Tarin

Decline in cess collection lands body in trouble: Food ministry seeks Rs666.64m grant for cotton committee

PKR slide likely to fuel inflation in a big way

Israel appears to have been behind drone strike on Iran: US official

Termination of SEL’s LoS: PPIB seeks comments from CPPA-G, NTDC

Read more stories