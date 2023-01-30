AGP detects overpayment of Rs55.7m by KP varsities

PESHAWAR: The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has detected an overpayment of Rs.55.708 million in the accounts of Education Department during financial year 2018-19, said AGP report on KP government accounts in Year 2019-20.

The report has been presented in the provincial assembly wherein the Speaker has referred it to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the house for detailed deliberations.

In first major case, an overpayment to the tone of Rs.33.753 million has been detected due to allowing a higher rate of medical allowance as admissible under the government orders. It said that rates of medical allowances were revised with effect from 1.7.2010 from Rs.500/- per month to 1000/- per month from BPS 1-15 & 16 and 15% basic pay from 16-22 and further revision from Rs.1200/- to Rs.1500 was made from BPS-1 to 15 and 25% increase from BPS 16-22 with effect from 1.7.2010.

During the audit of the Agriculture University Peshawar for the financial year 2018-19, it was observed that an overpayment of Rs.33.753 million was made to various teaching, non-teaching, ministerial and class-IV staff due to allowing higher rates of medical allowance as admissible under government notification. Audit has attributed the lapse to weak controls and non-observing government rules and regulations.

When pointed out in September 2019, the department replied that the university is autonomous body of the federal government and the cited rate of medical allowance is not applicable. But, despite the request of audit, no DAC meeting was convened till finalization of this report. So, the audit has directed recovery of the overpaid amount from the staff.

In second case, an amount of Rs.4.960 million was paid due to grant of irregular additional charge to Tenure Track System faculty members of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar in violation of Section 15 (1) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities Act 2012 (Amended 2016), which allows the appoint of the Controller of Examination on regular basis by the syndicate from panel of upto three candidates recommended by the Selection Board in order of merit provided that no member of the teaching faculty shall be assigned the duties of the Controller of Examination on acting or dual charge basis beyond the period of three months. Furthermore, Tenure Track System Statutes 2016 and a letter of the Higher Education Commission dated 12.4.2016 was also not implemented in letter and spirit.

During audit of the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, Peshawar for the financial year 2018-19, it was observed that Dr Rubi Bilal, Assistant Professor, Department of Mathematics was assigned duties of Controller of Examination in addition to her own duties wide office order dated 27.01.2014, for a period of six months and she was still holding the charge even after lapse of more than 5 years.

On one hand, the academic activities were suffered due to the engagement of teaching faculty in administrative affairs and on the other hand undue favor was extended at the cost of government to the teacher. It is also worth mentioning that an amount of Rs. 8,308,213 was incurred on PhD scholarship of Rubi Bilal. She is also drawing TTS salary since holding the charge of Controller of Examination, which tantamount to overpayment as per instructions.

The audit has attributed the occurrence of the lapse to violation of rules and regulations and when pointed in September 2019, it was stated that a detailed reply will be furnished after consulting the relevant record. The department also failed in convening meeting of the DAC till finalization of this report. So, the audit has recommended recovery.

In third case, an overpayment amounting of Rs.8.648 million was made an account of conveyance allowance by the Kohat University of Science & Technology to its staffers in violation of the Clause-4 of the Peshawar High Court decision in writ petition No.304-P/2013, which states that government employees residing within the parameter of the office premises are not entitled for conveyance allowance.

During audit of the Kohat University of Science & Technology, Kohat for the financial year 2017-18 and 2018-19, it was observed that the employees were provided accommodation facilities in university premises and they were also paid conveyance allowance, resulting in overpayment, amounting to Rs.8.648 million.

Audit has attributed the occurrence of the lapse to weak internal financial controls and when pointed out in October 2019, the department stated that a detailed reply will be communicated later on after consulting original record. But, despite the request of the audit no meeting of the DAC was convened till finalization of this report. The audit has recommended recovery of the overpaid amount.

Similarly, another overpayment amounting to Rs.3.473 million was detected in the accounts of the Hazara University, Mansehra in violation of the decision of Peshawar High Court and the audit has directed the recovery of the amount from the concerned persons. Furthermore, an overpayment amounting to Rs.3.021 million was paid to Vice Chancellor, Women University Swabi in head of house rent, conveyance and other allowances.

According to a letter of the Higher Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa dated 30.04.2012, the salary package will be all-inclusive and the incumbent will not be entitled to any other allowance such house rent , conveyance allowances et. But, during the audit of the university for the financial year 2018-19, it was observed that Rs.3.021 million was paid to the Vice Chancellor on account of house rent ceiling as BPS-22 officer was Rs.45576/- so, Rs.1.64 million was admissible to her during her tenure while another amount of Rs.1.38 million was paid in excess. The audit has recommended the recovery of the overpaid amount.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023