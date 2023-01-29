AVN 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.3%)
Jan 29, 2023
Opinion

A wild accusation indeed

Nahid Abbasi Published 29 Jan, 2023 03:15am
An embittered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has alleged that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman and former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari has a plan to kill him. That it’s a too wild an accusation against a seasoned politician is a fact.

It is true that Imran Khan has been greatly irked by PPP’s rhetoric that it was not the US that removed him from power; it was, in fact, Asif Ali Zardari who conceived and executed a meticulous plan against Imran Khan and latter’s government quite successfully. It was mainly due to Asif Ali Zardari’s painstaking efforts or sordid machinations Imran Khan failed to survive vote of confidence against him. His rule came to an abrupt end much before the expiry of his five-year tenure.

It is important to note that Asif Ali Zardari had committed no unlawful or unconstitutional act against the PTI government, so to speak; his was a democratic move supported by the constitutional sanctity and parliamentary approval. Accusing Asif Ali Zardari of planning to kill Imran Khan shall remain a mere accusation until and unless it’s backed by solid evidence.

Nahid Abbasi (Karachi)

PPP Asif Ali Zardari PTI Imran Khan

