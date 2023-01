ISLAMABAD: All benches of the Appellate Tribunal of Inland Revenue (ATIR) became functional on Saturday, said a notification.

According to the notification issued by the headquarters of the Appellate Tribunal of Inland Revenue on Saturday, in pursuance of a notification of the Law and Justice Division, all the existing benches of ATIR in Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Multan had become functional with immediate effect.

