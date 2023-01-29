AVN 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.3%)
Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 29 Jan, 2023
KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (January 28, 2023).

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 27-01-2023
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        20,500        235        20,735        20,735          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           21,970        252        22,222        22,222          NIL
===========================================================================

