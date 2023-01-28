AVN 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.3%)
BAFL 30.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.99%)
DFML 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.26%)
DGKC 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.52%)
EPCL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.31%)
FCCL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
FFL 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.43%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.59%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.28%)
HUBC 63.21 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.46%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.05%)
KAPCO 27.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.94%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
LOTCHEM 25.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.62%)
MLCF 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.86%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.45%)
OGDC 86.64 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.75%)
PIBTL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
PPL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.22%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.8%)
TELE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.22%)
TPLP 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.54%)
TRG 111.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
UNITY 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.37%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
BR100 4,026 Decreased By -48.6 (-1.19%)
BR30 14,402 Decreased By -123 (-0.85%)
KSE100 40,451 Decreased By -396 (-0.97%)
KSE30 15,110 Decreased By -101.7 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Kering appoints De Sarno as Gucci creative director

Reuters Published 28 Jan, 2023 05:25pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Follow us

PARIS: French luxury giant Kering has appointed Sabato De Sarno, a senior fashion designer at Valentino, as creative director of its top brand Gucci, it said on Saturday.

At Gucci, he will be tasked with reviving the fortunes of a brand that accounted for two-third of Kering's profits in 2021 but has been losing momentum in recent years after stellar growth in 2015-19.

Gucci faces daunting task to replace top designer

De Sarno began his career at Prada in 2005, moving to Dolce & Gabbana, before joining Valentino in 2009, where he held several positions before being appointed fashion director overseeing both men's and women's collections, working closely with the chief designer Pierpaolo Piccioli.

"I am proud to join a House with such an extraordinary history and heritage, that over the years has been able to welcome and cherish values I believe in. I am touched and excited to contribute my creative vision for the brand,” De Sarno said in Kering's statement.

He will present his debut Gucci runway collection at Milan Women's Fashion Week in September 2023.

Gucci's creative director Michele to step down

Gucci's CEO Marco Bizzarri said that having worked with a number of Italy's most renowned luxury fashion houses, De Sarno "brings with him a vast and relevant experience".

Former creative director Alessandro Michele, known for his flamboyant and gender-fluid styles, left Gucci abruptly in November after seven years in the job, following tensions between with Kering's top management, sources told Reuters.

Alongside Bizzarri, he had overseen a period of soaring growth at Gucci between 2015 and 2019, with profits increasing nearly four-fold to just under 10 billion euros ($10.9 billion) and revenue almost trebling.

But in recent quarters, Gucci had begun to lag rivals including Hermes and LVMH's top brand Louis Vuitton, with its performance in the key Chinese market becoming a source of concern for investors amid COVID-19 lockdowns.

Gucci hits runway as fashion world awaits new designer

LVMH Gucci Kering

Comments

1000 characters

Kering appoints De Sarno as Gucci creative director

PPP to send legal notice to Imran over Zardari assassination plot claims

FM Bilawal to visit Russia on January 29-30

In 2 weeks: Indus Motor increases Toyota car prices again as rupee's fall bites

Gold surges to new peak on back of rupee depreciation, speculation

Two Indian air force jets crash, one pilot killed

'Believe in Ishaq Dar': Maryam says current finance minister to solve economic crisis

Sri Lanka economy could shrink by -3.5% to -4%, president says

Death toll in Afghanistan cold snap rises to 166, official says

Sukuks: Dar seeks guidance from clerics

B2B barter trade mechanism: MoC empowered to impose conditions, curbs

Read more stories