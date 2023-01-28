AVN 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.3%)
BAFL 30.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.99%)
DFML 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.26%)
DGKC 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.52%)
EPCL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.31%)
FCCL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
FFL 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.43%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.59%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.28%)
HUBC 63.21 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.46%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.05%)
KAPCO 27.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.94%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
LOTCHEM 25.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.62%)
MLCF 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.86%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.45%)
OGDC 86.64 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.75%)
PIBTL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
PPL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.22%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.8%)
TELE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.22%)
TPLP 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.54%)
TRG 111.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
UNITY 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.37%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
BR100 4,026 Decreased By -48.6 (-1.19%)
BR30 14,402 Decreased By -123 (-0.85%)
KSE100 40,451 Decreased By -396 (-0.97%)
KSE30 15,110 Decreased By -101.7 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

ASML: Steps made towards deal on curbing exports to China

Reuters Published 28 Jan, 2023 02:42pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

THE HAGUE: ASML Holding NV said on Saturday it understood progress had been made towards an agreement among several governments on new restrictions on semiconductor manufacturing equipment exports to China.

ASML, a key supplier to chipmakers, has been restricted from selling its most advanced tools to China since 2019.

Tensions between the United States and China over semiconductors have steadily worsened since then, prompting Washington in October to impose export restrictions on its own chip manufacturing equipment companies.

“It is our understanding that steps have been made towards an agreement between governments which, to our understanding, will be focused on advanced chip manufacturing technology, including but not limited to advanced lithography tools,” ASML said.

Taiwan’s TSMC begins mass production of 3nm chips

The Dutch company added that the measures were not expected to have a material impact on its 2023 financial forecasts.

“Before it will come into effect it has to be detailed out and implemented into legislation which will take time,” the company said.

Its statement follows a Bloomberg report on Friday that said the United States, Japan and the Netherlands had reached an agreement following months of talks.

China semiconductor chipmakers ASML Holding

Comments

1000 characters

ASML: Steps made towards deal on curbing exports to China

PPP to send legal notice to Imran over Zardari assassination plot claims

FM Bilawal to visit Russia on January 29-30

In 2 weeks: Indus Motor increases Toyota car prices again as rupee's fall bites

Two Indian air force jets crash, one pilot killed

Sukuks: Dar seeks guidance from clerics

Death toll in Afghanistan cold snap rises to 166, official says

B2B barter trade mechanism: MoC empowered to impose conditions, curbs

Power tariff raise proposal not firmed up

CDWP approves seven projects worth Rs22bn

Tarin raises the alarm about inflation surge

Read more stories