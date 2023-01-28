Levies soldier martyred in Bolan attack

BOLAN: A jawan of Levies Force was martyred in a terrorist attack in Bolan District of Balochistan on Friday.

The terrorists targeted a checkpost of the Levies Force in Bala Nari area of Bolan and opened indiscriminate firing on the personnel deployed there.

In the ensuing battle, Levies jawan Khalid Ahmad embraced martyrdom.

The terrorists fled from the scene while firing.

The latest attack came four days after another Levies Force soldier was martyred and an officer got injured when unidentified gunmen opened fire on their vehicle near the Wali Khan bypass in Mastung district.

Armed men had opened fire when the Levies personnel reached at a petrol station near the Wali Khan bypass. In the exchange of fire, one soldier embraced martyrdom and a naib risaldar got injured.