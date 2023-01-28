Police remove security from IK’s Bani Gala residence

ISLAMABAD: The city police have removed security from the Bani Gala residence of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to city police, Khan is not living in his Bani Gala residence for the last six months. In the absence of the former premier, the police personnel of Islamabad and other provinces could not be deputed at his residence, police said.

In a message posted on Twitter, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and singer Salman Ahmed said that fascist police just confirmed instructions given by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to withdraw the personal security of the former premier to which he is legally entitled despite knowing the security threats and a November 3, 2022, failed assassination attempt on his life. If anything happened, Sanaullah will be responsible, he said.

