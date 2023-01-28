CM, governor discuss polls

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi called on Governor Punjab Baligh-ur-Rahman at the governor’s house and discussed different matters including the impartial and transparent holding of general elections.

The caretaker CM asserted that law and order was a priority of the government. The police have been given a free hand in this regard as a peaceful environment was a right of every citizen, he added, and remarked that the caretaker government was ready to fulfil the responsibility of holding free and fair elections.

The provincial administration would perform its duties impartially and the constitutional role would be performed within the framework of the election commission, he further said. Moreover, talking to cabinet ministers, the CM said the responsibility bestowed by Allah Almighty has been dedicated to serving the people.

The people should see relief from every department and in a short period and the ministers should do such works which are remembered by the people, he maintained.

Further, the CM Mohsin Naqvi visited Mayo Hospital and inquired after the health of domestic maid Maryam who was subjected to torture and under treatment in the Mayo Hospital surgical tower. Mohsin Naqvi consoled the girl child and assured her provision of justice as soon as possible. The child girl wept when she narrated the incident to Caretaker CM Naqvi about torture and burning her.

