KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================== COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK ========================================================================================== Lucky Cement 27.01.2023 03.30 Half Yearly accounts Meeting in Limited Friday P.M for the Period Ended Progress December 31, 2022 Shahtaj Sugar 27.01.2023 04.30 1st Quarterly accounts Meeting in Mills Limited Friday P.M for the Period Ended Progress December 31, 2022 ==========================================================================================

