Markets
Board meetings in progress
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK
==========================================================================================
Lucky Cement 27.01.2023 03.30 Half Yearly accounts Meeting in
Limited Friday P.M for the Period Ended Progress
December 31, 2022
Shahtaj Sugar 27.01.2023 04.30 1st Quarterly accounts Meeting in
Mills Limited Friday P.M for the Period Ended Progress
December 31, 2022
==========================================================================================
