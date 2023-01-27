AVN 64.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.83%)
BAFL 30.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.9%)
CNERGY 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.24%)
DFML 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.9%)
DGKC 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.41%)
EPCL 45.81 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.6%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.55%)
FFL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.02%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.92%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.28%)
HUBC 63.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.61%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
KAPCO 27.83 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.02%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.62%)
LOTCHEM 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-4.77%)
MLCF 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.22%)
NETSOL 84.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.4%)
OGDC 86.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
PAEL 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.11%)
PIBTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.17%)
PPL 78.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.95%)
PRL 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.11%)
SNGP 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.13%)
TELE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.38%)
TPLP 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.66%)
TRG 111.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.76%)
UNITY 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
BR100 4,026 Decreased By -48.6 (-1.19%)
BR30 14,402 Decreased By -123 (-0.85%)
KSE100 40,451 Decreased By -396 (-0.97%)
KSE30 15,110 Decreased By -101.7 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ishaq Dar compares economic indicators, criticises Imran for 'ruining economy'

BR Web Desk Published January 27, 2023 Updated January 27, 2023 10:20pm
Follow us

In a heated video address, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday criticised the economic performance of the Imran Khan-led government during 2018-2022, stressing that inflation and the exchange rate increased during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) tenure, Aaj News reported.

Dar’s statements, in which he compared economic indicators during the PTI government and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)'s tenure in 2013-2018, come as criticism of the coalition government grew after rupee’s historic fall against the US dollar.

"If we had conducted elections right after the vote of no-confidence, you would have lost very badly," said Dar. "You should be glad that the coalition government decided to sacrifice political capital for the state.

"We worked hard during the five years of our government (2013-2018). You ruined it during 2018-2022."

The finance minister challenged financial figures quoted by the PTI chief, saying that cherry-picked figures were being used to present an unrealistic picture of the economy.

He challenged Imran to a live debate between the economic teams of both sides “so that the truth becomes clear”.

The finance minister also refuted Imran’s claims of giving 5.5 million jobs, saying no credible data could prove this figure.

“The labour survey showed that a total of 3.3 million jobs were created overall during PTI’s 2018-2022 tenure,” he said.

Dar also rejected the white paper presented by PTI’s economic team, saying it was a “pack of lies.”

Dar said Imran was a “habitual liar,” and believed in political victimisation. He said instead of admitting PML-N’s previous government’s achievements, Imran used cherry-picked figures to present an unrealistic picture of the economy.

“When we took over the economy, we helped the growth rate rise from 4.5% to 6.10%. However, in your first year in the government, the growth rate reduced to 3.7% and then nosedived to negative before coming up again at 6% in 2021,” he said.

“We left the stock market capitalisation at $100 billion. During our tenure, the stock market was rated among the best performing market. But by the time Imran left, the stock market’s capitalization fell to $25 billion.”

Ishaq Dar economic figures

Comments

1000 characters
Doc Asad Jan 27, 2023 10:12pm
Liar Liar Pants on Fire :D
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
BK Jan 27, 2023 11:21pm
oh how convenient! just blame others! what public? what political capital? sir, you were too "sick" to help out Pak in last several years, so much so that Pak health system was not adequate enough for you. Now you cry foul. Shame on you! First you blamed Miftah and now IK. Do you really think you and your party of dacoits have no role in ruining my country! Shame on you! Shame on Bajwa! Shame on neutrals!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Ishaq Dar compares economic indicators, criticises Imran for 'ruining economy'

Imran claims Asif Ali Zardari behind 'plan C' to assassinate him

New low: rupee closes at 262.6 against US dollar after 2.7% fall in inter-bank market

PM Shehbaz hopeful of IMF programme revival ‘this month’

Analysts weigh in: rupee’s latest depreciation has wider implications, outcomes

India wants to keep third parties out of water treaty with Pakistan

By-elections: ECP announces schedule for 33 NA seats vacated by PTI MNAs

PTI challenges Punjab caretaker CM appointment in Supreme Court

Gold price shoots to record high, now stands at Rs202,500 per tola

Islamabad court sends Fawad Chaudhry to Adiala jail on 14-day judicial remand

Read more stories