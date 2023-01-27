AVN 65.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.63%)
BAFL 30.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.63%)
BOP 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.69%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.74%)
DFML 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.48%)
DGKC 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.84%)
EPCL 46.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.25%)
FCCL 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.7%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (6.44%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.1%)
GGL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.12%)
HUBC 64.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.73%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
KAPCO 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
LOTCHEM 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.26%)
MLCF 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.98%)
NETSOL 85.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.11%)
OGDC 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.01%)
PAEL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.4%)
PIBTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.17%)
PPL 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.97%)
PRL 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
SILK 0.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.04%)
TELE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.93%)
TPLP 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.97%)
TRG 110.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.47%)
UNITY 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,048 Decreased By -26.4 (-0.65%)
BR30 14,415 Decreased By -110.8 (-0.76%)
KSE100 40,632 Decreased By -214.2 (-0.52%)
KSE30 15,151 Decreased By -60.7 (-0.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

One killed in attack on Azerbaijan’s embassy in Iran

AFP Published 27 Jan, 2023 02:41pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

TEHRAN: The head of security at Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran was killed Friday and two guards injured in a attack by a man who said it was for personal reasons, the city’s police chief said.

“A man armed with a Kalashnikov killed the head of the diplomatic mission’s guard,” an Azeri foreign ministry statement said, adding that the injured guards were in a “satisfactory” condition and an investigation had been launched.

The attacker has been arrested and is an Iranian man married to an Azerbaijani woman, Tehran’s police chief General Hossein Rahimi said.

“He claims his wife has been held at the embassy for nine months,” Rahimi said.

Earlier Rahimi had told the Tasnim news agency that the assailant had “entered the embassy with his two small children” before carrying out the attack for “personal and… family” reasons.

A video posted on social media shows the body of a man lying in a pool of blood inside the embassy, surrounded by medical and security personnel.

A paramedic is heard saying in Azeri that the person “has no vital signs”.

Suspected gas blast kills six in northern Iran

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanani, said Tehran strongly condemned “the armed attack… which unfortunately resulted in the death of one person”.

“According to the preliminary investigation, these are personal motives,” he added.

Iran is home to millions of Turkic-speaking, ethnic Azerbaijanis and it has long accused Baku of fomenting separatist sentiments inside its territory.

Iran Nasser Kanani Baku Tehran’s police chief General Hossein Rahimi Azerbaijan’s embassy Kalashnikov

Comments

1000 characters

One killed in attack on Azerbaijan’s embassy in Iran

PM Shehbaz hopeful of IMF programme revival ‘this month’

Islamabad court sends Fawad Chaudhry to Adiala jail on 14-day judicial remand

Signing of deal in March: Refineries to get Russian oil by April-end

To be presented in first week of June: FY24 budget call circular issued to ministries, divisions

Premature termination of PPA of Hubco power plant recommended

Govt may exempt solar equipment from all taxes

Canada names journalist Amira Elghawaby as first anti-Islamophobia advisor

India’s Adani slammed by $48bn stock rout, clouding record share sale

India expects more clashes with Chinese troops in Himalayas

Power surge crashes grid, plunging millions into darkness

Read more stories