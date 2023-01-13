AVN 66.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.57%)
BAFL 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
BOP 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.9%)
CNERGY 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.31%)
DFML 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.49%)
DGKC 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.26%)
EPCL 43.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.98%)
FCCL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.22%)
FFL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.67%)
FLYNG 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.48%)
GGL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.51%)
HUBC 61.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.74%)
HUMNL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
KAPCO 27.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.58%)
KEL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.89%)
MLCF 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.55%)
NETSOL 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.4%)
OGDC 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.68 (-5.38%)
PAEL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.83%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.62%)
PPL 76.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.40 (-6.61%)
PRL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.79%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.13%)
SNGP 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.36%)
TELE 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.69%)
TPLP 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.53%)
TRG 105.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.63%)
UNITY 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.25%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 3,987 Decreased By -61 (-1.51%)
BR30 14,127 Decreased By -383.8 (-2.64%)
KSE100 40,323 Decreased By -480.4 (-1.18%)
KSE30 14,896 Decreased By -201.2 (-1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Suspected gas blast kills six in northern Iran

AFP Published 13 Jan, 2023 05:07pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

TEHRAN: An explosion suspected to have been caused by a gas leak at a building in northwestern Iran killed six members of the same family, state media said on Friday.

The blast hit a residential building in Bukan, a Kurdish-majority city in Iran’s northwestern province of West Azerbaijan, on Thursday night, the official news agency IRNA reported.

“So far, the bodies of six people, including two children, two men and two women, who were all members of the same family, have been taken out from under the rubble,” the city’s firefighting chief, Rasool Maroofi, was quoted as saying.

Iran replaces police chief amid protests

“Three people injured in this incident have been sent to medical centres for treatment,” he said.

The main cause of the accident was still under investigation, Maroofi said, adding however that “the conditions and the method of destruction of the building resemble a gas explosion.”

Iran gas blast Kurdish

Comments

1000 characters

Suspected gas blast kills six in northern Iran

18th straight loss: rupee falls marginally against US dollar

Pak Suzuki extends plant shutdown again due to inventory shortage

Indus Motor Company increases car prices across entire lineup

ECP says local bodies elections in Karachi, Hyderabad to take place on Jan 15

Pakistan’s first electric bus service launched in Sindh: Sharjeel Memon

Sitara Peroxide halts production for a month due to global economic slowdown

Sri Lanka to slash military by a third to cut costs

Dollar shortage bites, steel-maker temporarily shuts operations

Russia all set to discuss oil, LNG deals during IGC

Crisis of shortage of raw material in industries intensifies

Read more stories