AVN 65.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.56%)
BAFL 30.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.63%)
BOP 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.69%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.74%)
DFML 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.84%)
DGKC 42.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.79%)
EPCL 46.05 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.14%)
FCCL 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.62%)
FFL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (7.44%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.1%)
GGL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.12%)
HUBC 63.90 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.57%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
KAPCO 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
LOTCHEM 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.26%)
MLCF 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.2%)
NETSOL 85.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.11%)
OGDC 85.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.97%)
PAEL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.4%)
PIBTL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.93%)
PPL 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.97%)
PRL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.66%)
SILK 0.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.06%)
TELE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
TPLP 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.78%)
TRG 110.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.64%)
UNITY 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.33%)
BR100 4,048 Decreased By -26.5 (-0.65%)
BR30 14,432 Decreased By -93.3 (-0.64%)
KSE100 40,642 Decreased By -204.6 (-0.5%)
KSE30 15,156 Decreased By -55.5 (-0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance AMBL (Apna Microfinance Bank Limited) 16.50 Increased By ▲ 4.43%

Apna Microfinance, FINCA considering operations merger

BR Web Desk Published 27 Jan, 2023 02:28pm
Follow us

Apna Microfinance Bank Limited (APNA), a microfinance services provider, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with FINCA Microfinance Bank Limited (FINCA), as the two MFBs are considering combining their operations to create “a more efficient microfinance bank”.

The development was shared by APNA in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

“The resulting combined entity is expected to generate significant benefits for all stakeholders through economies of scale,” said the listed entity.

“The increased market share and cost competitiveness will strengthen the Bank's financial position to better serve the low-income segments across Pakistan by providing flexible micro-financing and saving schemes,” read the notice.

The company shared that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has granted in-principle conditional approval to APNA for commencing reciprocal due diligence to further explore the transaction contemplated in the MoU with FINCA.

The Board of Directors of APNA had already, in its meeting held on 15th December 2022, accorded its in-principal approval to conduct a reciprocal due diligence for the Potential Transaction.

SBP PSX FINCA Microfinance Bank Microfinance Bank digital bank APNA microfinance bank limited

Comments

1000 characters

Apna Microfinance, FINCA considering operations merger

PM Shehbaz hopeful of IMF programme revival ‘this month’

Islamabad court sends Fawad Chaudhry to Adiala jail on 14-day judicial remand

Signing of deal in March: Refineries to get Russian oil by April-end

To be presented in first week of June: FY24 budget call circular issued to ministries, divisions

Premature termination of PPA of Hubco power plant recommended

Govt may exempt solar equipment from all taxes

Canada names journalist Amira Elghawaby as first anti-Islamophobia advisor

India’s Adani slammed by $48bn stock rout, clouding record share sale

India expects more clashes with Chinese troops in Himalayas

Power surge crashes grid, plunging millions into darkness

Read more stories