PDM leaders take stock of political situation

ISLAMABAD: The ruling coalition is mulling over conducting the next general elections under a new digital census in the country after taking input from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The proposal was discussed during a meeting of leaders of the coalition parties, including Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president Maulana Fazlur Rehman with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the PM House on Thursday.

The meeting of the top leadership of the ruling coalition was held at a time of a fragile political and economic situation, which according to sources, also came under discussion.

PM, Zardari discuss political situation

In a statement, the PM Office said that former president Zardari and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl met with Prime Minister Shehbaz and discussed the overall political situation of the country.

Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif, Minister for Economic and Political Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique also participated in the meeting, it added.

Sources maintained that the top leadership of the ruling coalition also exchanged views on the economic situation and the steps, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, to put the economy back on track.

They maintained that the coalition leadership also discussed the matter related to holding of the next general elections after the completion of the constitutional tenure of the current parliament.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023