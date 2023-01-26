PM, Zardari discuss political situation

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari held a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed the overall political situation of the country, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said that the overall political situation of the country was discussed in the meeting between the two leaders. Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, and Senator Saleem Mandviwala were also present in the meeting.

