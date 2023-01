LAHORE: Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate long awaited Green Line Train on January 27th (today) which will leave from Margala Railways station to Karachi.

The high profile train, the Green Line will stop at Rawalpindi, Chaklala, Lahore, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Rohri, Hyderabad and Drug Road on the way.

