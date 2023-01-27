AVN 66.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.14%)
BAFL 30.07 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.73%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.49%)
CNERGY 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (7.2%)
DFML 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
DGKC 43.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3%)
EPCL 44.48 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (5.48%)
FCCL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.7%)
FFL 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
FLYNG 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.32%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.56%)
HUBC 62.09 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (3.23%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.26%)
KAPCO 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.31%)
KEL 2.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.89%)
LOTCHEM 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.1%)
MLCF 22.52 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.29%)
NETSOL 86.60 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.34%)
OGDC 86.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.47%)
PAEL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.06%)
PIBTL 4.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 80.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.73%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.1%)
SNGP 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.5%)
TELE 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.97%)
TPLP 16.39 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.28%)
TRG 112.91 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (2.18%)
UNITY 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.52%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,075 Increased By 124 (3.14%)
BR30 14,525 Increased By 302.7 (2.13%)
KSE100 40,847 Increased By 1061.6 (2.67%)
KSE30 15,212 Increased By 411.4 (2.78%)
S&P 500, Nasdaq rise on Tesla boost

Reuters Published 27 Jan, 2023 06:15am
NEW YORK: The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes edged higher in choppy trading on Thursday, lifted by Tesla and a clutch of economic data that eased some worries about a deep recession ahead of a key inflation reading.

Investors have focused on earnings and forecasts from corporate America to gauge the impact of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary tightening to tame inflation.

Tesla Inc’s shares jumped 7.91% after better-than-expected quarterly results and bullish commentary on demand reassured investors that the EV maker could cope with a slowing economy in 2023. The stock was the biggest boost to the S&P 500 consumer discretionary sector index.

Battered growth stocks have bounced back in January amid expectations that the Fed may slow the pace of rate hikes, with the S&P 500 Growth index recouping more than half of the losses logged last month.

“This is a market that is waiting to hear more of what corporate America has to say,” Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial said.

“They (investors) are trying to determine expectations of a recession and how deep the recession could be, and are trying to extrapolate that from corporate guidance.” A report from the Labor Department showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped for the week ended Jan. 21, while the Commerce Department said gross domestic product (GDP) expanded at an annualized rate of 2.9% in the fourth quarter, above expectations of a 2.6% rise.

The GDP report could mark the last quarter of solid growth before the Fed’s tough measures to fight inflation starts reflecting, with most economists expecting a mild recession by the second half of 2023.

Money markets are pricing in a 25-basis-points rate hike by the Fed next week, with a terminal rate of 4.9% in June, still below the 5% rate backed by many policymakers.

Focus will now be on the personal consumption expenditure (PCE) data, the Fed’s preferred inflation metric, scheduled for release on Friday.

At 12:09 p.m. ET, the S&P 500 was up 19.55 points, or 0.49%, at 4,035.77, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 99.57 points, or 0.88%, at 11,412.92.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 59.48 points, or 0.18%, at 33,803.32, still lagging its peers as IBM Corp slid 4.65% after it missed annual cash flow targets.

inflation S&P 500 US Federal Reserve US stocks Dow Jones Industrial Average Tesla Nasdaq index

