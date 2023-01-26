AVN 66.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.14%)
Turkey says it is ‘meaningless’ to restore NATO dialogue with Sweden, Finland

Reuters Published 26 Jan, 2023 05:45pm
ANKARA: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday it was “meaningless” to hold a trilateral meeting with Sweden and Finland to discuss their NATO bids after protests this month in Stockholm.

Speaking at a news conference, Cavusoglu also said there is no offer to evaluate Sweden’s and Finland’s NATO membership seperately.

Turkey postpones NATO meeting with Sweden, Finland

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has said his country wanted to restore NATO dialogue with Turkey after Ankara indefinitely postponed trilateral talks with Sweden and Finland over their membership.

