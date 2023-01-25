Turkey postpones NATO meeting with Sweden, Finland

ISTANBUL: Turkey has indefinitely postponed a new round of talks with Sweden and Finland on the Nordic neighbours’ NATO membership bids, Turkish state media reported on Tuesday.

The talks were due to be held next month, the reports said, citing Turkish diplomatic sources.

Turkey’s decision came a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Sweden he would not support its bid to join the Western US-led defence alliance.

Bids to join NATO must be ratified by all members of the alliance, of which Turkey is a member.