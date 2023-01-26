European stocks open higher

LONDON: Europe’s stock markets climbed Thursday in opening deals after an impressive rally in Hong Kong.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index added almost 0.3 percent to 7,764.81 points compared with the closing level on Wednesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX won 0.3 percent to 15,131.20 points and the Paris CAC 40 increased by nearly 0.7 percent to 7,089.77.

Hong Kong stocks surged more than two percent to an 11-month high as traders returned from a long holiday break to extend the year’s rally, fuelled by hopes over China’s reopening and easing interest rate fears.

But Tokyo stocks closed lower, with investors increasingly cautious ahead of Japan’s results season and also eyeing key US economic data due this week.

Wall Street had finished Wednesday on a soft note following uneven earnings from tech giants.