European stocks open higher

AVN 67.02 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.01%)
BAFL 30.10 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.83%)
BOP 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.92%)
CNERGY 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (8%)
DFML 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.75%)
DGKC 44.85 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (5.04%)
EPCL 44.44 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.38%)
FCCL 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (6.34%)
FFL 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
FLYNG 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.49%)
GGL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.24%)
HUBC 62.20 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.41%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.79%)
KAPCO 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.45%)
KEL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 26.82 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.44%)
MLCF 22.52 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.29%)
NETSOL 87.30 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (3.17%)
OGDC 86.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.41%)
PAEL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.69%)
PIBTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
PPL 80.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.73%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.1%)
SNGP 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.69%)
TELE 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.46%)
TPLP 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.72%)
TRG 114.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.62%)
UNITY 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.37%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.39%)
BR100 4,093 Increased By 141.9 (3.59%)
BR30 14,624 Increased By 401.3 (2.82%)
KSE100 40,945 Increased By 1159.8 (2.92%)
KSE30 15,253 Increased By 452.7 (3.06%)
LONDON: Europe’s stock markets climbed Thursday in opening deals after an impressive rally in Hong Kong.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index added almost 0.3 percent to 7,764.81 points compared with the closing level on Wednesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX won 0.3 percent to 15,131.20 points and the Paris CAC 40 increased by nearly 0.7 percent to 7,089.77.

Hong Kong stocks surged more than two percent to an 11-month high as traders returned from a long holiday break to extend the year’s rally, fuelled by hopes over China’s reopening and easing interest rate fears.

Europe stocks slip before US economic updates

But Tokyo stocks closed lower, with investors increasingly cautious ahead of Japan’s results season and also eyeing key US economic data due this week.

Wall Street had finished Wednesday on a soft note following uneven earnings from tech giants.

