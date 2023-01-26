AVN 67.30 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.44%)
BAFL 30.20 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.17%)
BOP 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.7%)
CNERGY 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (8%)
DFML 14.62 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.52%)
DGKC 44.90 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (5.15%)
EPCL 44.40 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (5.29%)
FCCL 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (7.77%)
FFL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
FLYNG 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.17%)
GGL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.54%)
HUBC 62.10 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (3.24%)
HUMNL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.96%)
KAPCO 27.39 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.86%)
KEL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.48%)
MLCF 22.52 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.29%)
NETSOL 87.55 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (3.46%)
OGDC 86.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.81%)
PAEL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.69%)
PIBTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
PPL 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.73%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.1%)
SNGP 42.19 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.15%)
TELE 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.12%)
TPLP 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.97%)
TRG 115.25 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (4.3%)
UNITY 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.02%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.54%)
BR100 4,093 Increased By 142.7 (3.61%)
BR30 14,621 Increased By 398.2 (2.8%)
KSE100 40,978 Increased By 1193 (3%)
KSE30 15,269 Increased By 469.2 (3.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Djokovic targets 10th Australian Open final, Paul looks to flip the script

Reuters Published 26 Jan, 2023 02:00pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

MELBOURNE: As title contenders fall by the wayside at Melbourne Park, Novak Djokovic’s march to a 22nd Grand Slam crown carries an air of inevitability, with American first-time semi-finalist Tommy Paul next in the super Serbian’s crosshairs on Friday.

Fourth seed Djokovic, seeking a record-extending 10th Australian Open title, has been in dominant form in his return to the country, a year after being deported on the eve of last year’s tournament for not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

The biggest threat to his campaign so far has been a hamstring injury, which he suffered en route to winning the warm-up title in Adelaide. Djokovic was at his devastating best in statement wins over Alex de Minaur in the fourth round and Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals and he said those remaining in the men’s draw should take notice.

“Playing against two guys that are really good, in-form players, to beat them dominantly in three sets is something that I want in this moment, something that sends a message to all my opponents remaining in the draw,” Djokovic said.

Having equalled Andre Agassi’s 26-match Australian Open win streak to reach his 44th Grand Slam semi-final and sit two behind 20-times major champion Roger Federer in the all-time list, the 35-year-old Djokovic said he was still improving.

“I feel good on court, better and better as the tournament progresses,” Djokovic said. “I’ve been in this situation so many times in my life, in my career, I’ve never lost a semi-final at the Australian Open.

Hopefully that will stay the same.“ Hoping to flip the script is Paul, who outclassed fellow unseeded American Ben Shelton to become only the third active US male player to have made the last four of a Grand Slam alongside John Isner and Frances Tiafoe.

Djokovic’s father filmed with fans holding pro-Russia flags at Australian Open

Paul’s progress is testament to the steady rise of American men’s tennis, with 10 players set to be in the ATP top 50 on Monday following a superb run at Melbourne Park, where the likes of holder Rafa Nadal, Daniil Medvedev and Casper Ruud went out early.

But the 25-year-old hopes to go further. “It’s important to me,” said Paul, the first American man to reach the Australian Open semis since Andy Roddick in 2009. “We all want it pretty bad for ourselves, but we want it for US tennis, too.”

Crowd favourite

Stefanos Tsitsipas will make his fourth appearance in the semi-finals at the Australian Open when he takes on revitalised Russian Karen Khachanov. The third-seeded Greek is a crowd favourite at Melbourne Park and has been ruthlessly efficient so far, winning four out of his five matches in straight sets - including a comfortable victory over unheralded Czech Jiri Lehecka in the quarters.

“It’s great to be back in the semi-finals,” Tsitsipas said. “Of course, I’m definitely happy with the way I’ve been playing. I’m looking ahead for more, for better. I’m looking to create some magical experiences here in Australia.” Khachanov will be slightly fresher of the two after going through to the semis when his American opponent Sebastian Korda retired from their quarter-final due to a wrist injury.

“This time it’s different because I’m physically also, after pre-season, feeling really good so far,” US Open semi-finalist Khachanov said. “I haven’t had long matches, so it’s different, it can be three also in the semis. But coming into it I’ll be in physically better shape.”

Novak Djokovic Australian Open Melbourne Park Russian Karen Khachanov

Comments

1000 characters

Djokovic targets 10th Australian Open final, Paul looks to flip the script

Rs300bn taxation measures thru Ord on the way

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up over 1,100 points as Pakistan moves to revive IMF programme

ENI unable to deliver Feb LNG cargo to Pakistan, declares force majeure

US Treasury official meets Dar

Rs8.39bn cash subsidy for flood-hit farmers: ECC approves rise in MPs’ uplift funds to record Rs90bn

Pakistan reviewing India’s Shanghai Cooperation Organisation invite: FO

Sindh govt announces exclusive bus service for women

Nine Palestinians killed in Israel West Bank raid: ministry

Govt to launch crackdown on ghee manufacturers

SBP officials, ECAP leaders discuss USD supply

Read more stories