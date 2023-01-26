Sindh govt announces exclusive bus service for women

The government of Sindh announced on Thursday that it will soon launch pink buses - the first bus service in Pakistan that will be exclusively for women. The service is expected to start next month.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon said in a tweet today: “Inshallah Pink buses will start their operation from 1st February in Karachi.”

Last year, the Sindh government launched the country’s first electric bus service in Karachi. It runs from Malir Cantt to Clock Tower Roundabout and Sea View Defence using Khayaban-e-Ittehad. It is also supposed to stop at the airport.

At the time of its launch, Memon had stressed that the bus service was a gift for the people of Karachi and that launch of similar projects will continue.

Pakistan’s first electric bus service launched in Sindh: Sharjeel Memon

He said that there was no bus service for people intending to go to the airport from Sea View and they had to use private vehicles or cabs, which cost around Rs 1,500.

“In this EV (electric vehicle) bus service, they can now travel to the airport for just Rs50,” the minister had said.