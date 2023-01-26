AVN 66.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.37%)
BAFL 30.32 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (4.59%)
BOP 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.7%)
CNERGY 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (8.53%)
DFML 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.33%)
DGKC 44.50 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.22%)
EPCL 43.40 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.92%)
FCCL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.82%)
FFL 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
FLYNG 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.63%)
GGL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.9%)
HUBC 62.50 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.91%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.05%)
KAPCO 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.93%)
KEL 2.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.6%)
MLCF 22.20 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.76%)
NETSOL 86.21 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.88%)
OGDC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.93%)
PAEL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.96%)
PIBTL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.1%)
PPL 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.62%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.73%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.4%)
SNGP 41.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
TELE 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.63%)
TPLP 16.72 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.36%)
TRG 113.06 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (2.32%)
UNITY 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.09%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.39%)
BR100 4,077 Increased By 126.3 (3.2%)
BR30 14,521 Increased By 298.8 (2.1%)
KSE100 40,871 Increased By 1085.9 (2.73%)
KSE30 15,215 Increased By 414.6 (2.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Morgan Stanley hit bankers with up to $1mn in penalties for messaging breaches

Reuters Published 26 Jan, 2023 11:38am
Follow us

Morgan Stanley has hit financial penalties on employees using messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and others for official business, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The penalties were between a few thousand dollars and over a $1 million per employee, and were determined based on factors such as the number of messages sent, seniority and whether they had already received warnings, among others, the newspaper reported citing people briefed on the matter.

Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside business hours.

The move comes after the lender had agreed to pay $200 million to the US Securities and Exchange Commission in 2021 to resolve probes into employee communications on messaging platforms that had not been approved by the company.

Morgan Stanley profit beats on strength in trading business

The SEC and Wall Street’s self-regulatory body — Financial Industry Regulatory Authority — require broker-dealers to keep records of all business-related communications and the SEC has been looking into whether lenders have been keeping a track of employees’ digital communications.

In 2020, Morgan Stanley had fired two top executives due to the unauthorized use of WhatsApp to discuss work matters.

Morgan Stanley US Securities and Exchange Commission

Comments

1000 characters

Morgan Stanley hit bankers with up to $1mn in penalties for messaging breaches

Rs300bn taxation measures thru Ord on the way

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up over 1,000 points as Pakistan moves to revive IMF programme

ENI unable to deliver Feb LNG cargo to Pakistan, declares force majeure

US Treasury official meets Dar

Rs8.39bn cash subsidy for flood-hit farmers: ECC approves rise in MPs’ uplift funds to record Rs90bn

Govt to launch crackdown on ghee manufacturers

SBP officials, ECAP leaders discuss USD supply

Jamshoro coal-fired power plant unit: KE proposes three participation structures

Loss-cutting targets: PM Secretariat seeks report on gas utilities’ failure

Roosevelt Hotel: PC board approves ToR for hiring FA

Read more stories