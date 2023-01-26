Intra-day update: rupee 'off the hook', crosses 254 in inter-bank market

Pakistan’s rupee witnessed massive depreciation against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, falling 9.4% during the trading session on Thursday, as the country moved to fulfil part of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) conditions that included a ‘free-float exchange rate’.

At around 1:30pm, the dollar was being quoted at 254.75 during intra-day trading, a depreciation of Rs23.86.

“This is the largest single-day decline in both absolute and percentage terms, at least since 2000,” said Ismail Iqbal Securities in a note.

Earlier during the day, the currency was trading at 231.

Many analysts said the rupee was bound to see significant depreciation in the coming days as Pakistan moved to meet conditions of the IMF to revive its bailout programme.

Fahad Rauf, Head of Research at Ismail Iqbal Securities Limited, said it seems like the rupee has been let go today.

“This is a market-driven rate,” Rauf told Business Recorder. “This is a sign that we are moving closer to reviving the stalled IMF programme.”

The market expert said the development was much-needed as capping the inter-bank rate only led to a creation of the grey market.

“Exporters were not bringing their proceeds, while remittances declined as customers moved towards illegal channels offering premium rates,” he said.

Another market expert, on condition of anonymity, called it a “much needed step”.

“You cannot fight market forces. The market always wins,” said the analyst.

“This development will improve the dollar supply to a significant extent. The IMF programme revival is just around the corner now. We could see major news regarding it in the next 10-15 days.”

The rupee has been on a depreciating run for a while, but the magnitude of the fall has been low.

On Wednesday, the rupee had registered a loss for the 26th successive session against the US dollar to settle at 230.89 after a decrease of Re0.49 or 0.21%.

In a key development, the Pakistani rupee on Wednesday reportedly fell significantly in the open market as well, hitting levels close to Rs250 per US Dollar. However, as the day progressed, customers struggled to get their hands on the greenback.

The on-ground situation, Business Recorder found, was that dollars continued to be scarce in supply for customers approaching the exchange companies.

The development comes after the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP) decision to “remove a self-imposed price cap” it used to sell and buy dollars in the open market, adding that it will now trade in accordance with the prevalent demand and supply dynamics.

Open-market movement

In the open market, the rupee was being quoted at Rs252.5 and Rs255 to the US dollar, according to a rate sheet issued by ECAP on Thursday.

International movement

Internationally, the dollar lolled near an eight-month low against its peers on Thursday, as a gloomy US corporate earnings season stoked recession fears and as traders stayed on guard ahead of a slew of central bank meetings next week.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, last stood at 101.53, languishing near last week’s eight-month trough of 101.51.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were up in early Asian trade on Thursday as US crude stocks rose less than expected, while a weaker dollar made oil cheaper for non-American buyers.

This is an intra-day update