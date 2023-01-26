AVN 65.62 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.52%)
BAFL 29.04 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.97%)
BOP 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.22%)
CNERGY 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.3%)
DFML 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.22%)
DGKC 42.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.85%)
EPCL 42.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
FCCL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
FFL 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (10.33%)
FLYNG 5.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.67%)
HUBC 60.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.93%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KAPCO 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.3%)
LOTCHEM 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.29%)
MLCF 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.2%)
NETSOL 84.86 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.5%)
OGDC 85.97 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.62%)
PAEL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.92%)
PIBTL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
PPL 80.17 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.55%)
PRL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.13%)
SNGP 41.50 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (6.27%)
TELE 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.36%)
TPLP 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (5.2%)
TRG 111.32 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.86%)
UNITY 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.72%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.59%)
BR100 3,951 Increased By 77.7 (2%)
BR30 14,223 Increased By 224.6 (1.6%)
KSE100 39,785 Increased By 729.3 (1.87%)
KSE30 14,800 Increased By 311.7 (2.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Solarisation of buildings: NHA authorises AEDB to conduct bidding

Tahir Amin Published 26 Jan, 2023 06:37am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The National Highways Authority (NHA) Executive Board authorised Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) to conduct competitive bidding on behalf of the authority for the solarisation of its buildings.

Official documents revealed that the Member (Admn) apprised the Board about the solarization of the NHA’s Buildings while saying that the federal government has recently approved the framework guidelines for solarisation of public sector buildings to promote and develop renewable energy resources in the country.

Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB), Ministry of Energy (Power Division) vide their letter dated December 27, 2022, has informed that for fast-track solarisation of the public sector buildings, the prime minister has directed that a centralised procurement process shall be adopted for solarisation of all public sector buildings.

In this regard, the AEDB has been tasked to carry out the competitive bidding process on behalf of the procuring agencies. However, the procuring agency will enter into contract agreements with the successful bidders.

The AEDB has to devise a suitable plan for and conduct/ run the competitive bidding process under Rule-11 of PPRA, 2004 on NHA’s behalf to procure installation of rooftop net metering-based solar PV systems at the identified buildings of NHA from its own resources.

The AEDB has required to provide authorization for conduct of competitive bidding for the solarisation of NHA’s buildings. The NHA Executive Board authorised AEDB to conduct competitive bidding on behalf of NHA for the solarization of its buildings from NHA’s own resources. However, NHA will enter into contract agreement with the successful bidder.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

National Highways Authority NHA Power Division AEDB solar energy solarization process public sector buildings

Comments

1000 characters

Solarisation of buildings: NHA authorises AEDB to conduct bidding

US Treasury official meets Dar

Rs8.39bn cash subsidy for flood-hit farmers: ECC approves rise in MPs’ uplift funds to record Rs90bn

Govt to launch crackdown on ghee manufacturers

SBP officials, ECAP leaders discuss USD supply

Court grants police 2-day remand

Jamshoro coal-fired power plant unit: KE proposes three participation structures

NPGCL gets separate generation licence

All ATIR benches, Benami Tribunal become dysfunctional

Loss-cutting targets: PM Secretariat seeks report on gas utilities’ failure

Roosevelt Hotel: PC board approves ToR for hiring FA

Read more stories