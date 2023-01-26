Solarisation of buildings: NHA authorises AEDB to conduct bidding

ISLAMABAD: The National Highways Authority (NHA) Executive Board authorised Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) to conduct competitive bidding on behalf of the authority for the solarisation of its buildings.

Official documents revealed that the Member (Admn) apprised the Board about the solarization of the NHA’s Buildings while saying that the federal government has recently approved the framework guidelines for solarisation of public sector buildings to promote and develop renewable energy resources in the country.

Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB), Ministry of Energy (Power Division) vide their letter dated December 27, 2022, has informed that for fast-track solarisation of the public sector buildings, the prime minister has directed that a centralised procurement process shall be adopted for solarisation of all public sector buildings.

In this regard, the AEDB has been tasked to carry out the competitive bidding process on behalf of the procuring agencies. However, the procuring agency will enter into contract agreements with the successful bidders.

The AEDB has to devise a suitable plan for and conduct/ run the competitive bidding process under Rule-11 of PPRA, 2004 on NHA’s behalf to procure installation of rooftop net metering-based solar PV systems at the identified buildings of NHA from its own resources.

The AEDB has required to provide authorization for conduct of competitive bidding for the solarisation of NHA’s buildings. The NHA Executive Board authorised AEDB to conduct competitive bidding on behalf of NHA for the solarization of its buildings from NHA’s own resources. However, NHA will enter into contract agreement with the successful bidder.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023