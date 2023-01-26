AVN 65.62 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.52%)
BAFL 29.04 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.97%)
BOP 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.22%)
CNERGY 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.3%)
DFML 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.22%)
DGKC 42.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.85%)
EPCL 42.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
FCCL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
FFL 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (10.33%)
FLYNG 5.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.67%)
HUBC 60.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.93%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KAPCO 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.3%)
LOTCHEM 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.29%)
MLCF 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.2%)
NETSOL 84.86 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.5%)
OGDC 85.97 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.62%)
PAEL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.92%)
PIBTL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
PPL 80.17 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.55%)
PRL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.13%)
SNGP 41.50 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (6.27%)
TELE 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.36%)
TPLP 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (5.2%)
TRG 111.32 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.86%)
UNITY 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.72%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.59%)
BR100 3,951 Increased By 77.7 (2%)
BR30 14,223 Increased By 224.6 (1.6%)
KSE100 39,785 Increased By 729.3 (1.87%)
KSE30 14,800 Increased By 311.7 (2.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Country witnessing rising trend of cloud adoption: SAP

Recorder Report Published 26 Jan, 2023 05:58am
Follow us

KARACHI: Saquib Ahmad, the Country Managing Director of SAP Pakistan, on Wednesday said that Pakistan is experiencing an increasing trend of cloud adoption due to its cost optimization and effective solutions for different sectors.

Talking to media, Saquib highlighted the role of cloud migration and the transformation that it will bring to businesses and said that it is imperative for the country to capitalize on this opportunity and SAP spearheads this initiative, as it follows global security standards to meet the challenges of cybersecurity.

SAP has a strong presence in almost all business segments of Pakistan. These digital solutions not only add ease of business and outreach but expedite the progress manifolds for their sheer evaluative data outlining the route forward most visibly, he added.

Cloud migration is essential to ensure digital transformation and manage applications and data in the most cost-effective, efficient, and secure IT environment, he mentioned.

Saquib Ahmad, while speaking on the essence of cloud migration and data backup for business enterprises, said that the usage of technology by companies, had changed in the post-Covid situation. It has now strengthened, making Cloud Computing the need of the hour.

He said that Pakistani companies from big automakers to small-sized businesses are using the SAP software for the same. SAP is also working with government institutions to create time-efficient processes with evaluative options for the best foot forward, he added,

He elaborated on the strengths of SAP solutions for decision-making and highlighted successful behavioral trends with the right set of data is important for CEOs for best decisions.

When questioned about on security issues, Saquib assured that the installation of software comes with the security paradigms in place. SAP is strong with secure digital environment to combat cyber theft and fraudulent activities.

He further said that SAP Pakistan works with a clear vision to help the world run better and improve people’s lives in the best possible ways. SAP ensures a design and workflow that impacts the lives of the users (company and customers) most positively.”

He explained the infinite space available on the cloud and how companies need to make a focused migration to cloud solutions for the availability and security of data at all times.

Cloud solutions provide a stronger network and make it possible for users to work on the same project with fewer glitches, he said and added that it allows easy access, trackable data, and transparency. Along with cost-effectiveness, data security is one of the most significant factors addressed by cloud solutions.

When opting for a cloud solution, the management has control over the cost as well as the scope of work. Chunks of solutions can be purchased by organizations according to their business requirement and duties can be assigned to team members as per their roles and responsibilities in the organization.

“Change management is the biggest hurdle for digital transformation. Employees feel insecure about their jobs and, hence, are reluctant towards digital change. This needs to change as digital transformation is the future,” Saquib said.

Highlighting the issues faced by the current business environment, he also announced free-of-cost training to be provided to students of several educational institutes as a means to digitally strengthen the economy of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

cybersecurity Saquib Ahmad SAP cloud

Comments

1000 characters

Country witnessing rising trend of cloud adoption: SAP

US Treasury official meets Dar

Rs8.39bn cash subsidy for flood-hit farmers: ECC approves rise in MPs’ uplift funds to record Rs90bn

Govt to launch crackdown on ghee manufacturers

SBP officials, ECAP leaders discuss USD supply

Court grants police 2-day remand

Jamshoro coal-fired power plant unit: KE proposes three participation structures

NPGCL gets separate generation licence

All ATIR benches, Benami Tribunal become dysfunctional

Loss-cutting targets: PM Secretariat seeks report on gas utilities’ failure

Roosevelt Hotel: PC board approves ToR for hiring FA

Read more stories