KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (January 25, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
315,997,932 161,850,632 11,661,207,042 5,665,419,351
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 965,405,847 (871,887,784) 93,518,064
Local Individuals 11,632,053,245 (11,480,956,765) 151,096,480
Local Corporates 5,845,205,377 (6,089,819,920) (244,614,544)
===============================================================================
