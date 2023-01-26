Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (January 25, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 4.30857 4.31657 4.32057 0.07371
Libor 1 Month 4.51600 4.47000 4.51600 0.10500
Libor 3 Month 4.82186 4.79757 4.82971 0.26757
Libor 6 Month 5.10857 5.12071 5.22529 0.45029
Libor 1 Year 5.34400 5.39500 5.66643 0.78986
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments