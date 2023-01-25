AVN 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.22%)
BAFL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.83%)
BOP 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.78%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
DFML 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.58%)
DGKC 43.87 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.36%)
EPCL 42.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.04%)
FCCL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.08%)
FFL 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.08%)
FLYNG 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
GGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.17%)
HUBC 60.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.25%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
KAPCO 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
KEL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.46%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
MLCF 21.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.51%)
NETSOL 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.47%)
OGDC 86.15 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.83%)
PAEL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.39%)
PIBTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.93%)
PPL 80.06 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (2.4%)
PRL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.59%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.13%)
SNGP 40.30 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.2%)
TELE 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.86%)
TPLP 15.58 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.5%)
TRG 111.67 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (3.19%)
UNITY 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.99%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.72%)
BR100 3,958 Increased By 85.3 (2.2%)
BR30 14,257 Increased By 259.2 (1.85%)
KSE100 39,804 Increased By 748.4 (1.92%)
KSE30 14,814 Increased By 325.1 (2.24%)
Intra-day update: KSE-100 up over 800 points as positive sentiment prevails

BR Web Desk Published January 25, 2023 Updated January 25, 2023 12:12pm
Positive momentum continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) amid hopes of a revival of the stalled International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index was up over 800 points during trading on Wednesday.

At around 12:05pm, the KSE-100 Index was hovering around the 39,930.59 level, registering a gain of 874.94 points or 2.24%.

Across-the-board buying was seen with index-heavy sectors including automobile, cement, chemical, commercial banks, fertiliser, oil & gas trading in the green.

Experts attributed the sentiment to reports suggesting Pakistan is willing to implement all prerequisites of the IMF to revive the stalled programme.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the IMF has been given a clear message that the government is ready to sit and negotiate with the Fund on its conditionalities to conclude the ninth review.

The prime minister said the government has already written to the IMF and wants to complete the ninth review without further delay so that the programme as well as programmes of multilaterals and bilateral can move ahead.

Experts have said resumption of the IMF programme is critical for the battered economy.

“The news pertaining to the IMF that the lender is willing to meet Pakistan has led to this optimistic sentiment. Moreover, corporate result season has commenced, which has added to the positivity,” Sana Tawfik, a research analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder.

She said that the SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad’s earlier announcement that the central bank had repaid loans to the tune of $9 billion, while $6 billion have been rolled over has given a breather to the market.

“The momentum is expected to continue as corporate results being announced are positive,” she added.

