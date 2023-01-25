Intra-day update: KSE-100 up over 800 points as positive sentiment prevails

Positive momentum continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) amid hopes of a revival of the stalled International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index was up over 800 points during trading on Wednesday.

At around 12:05pm, the KSE-100 Index was hovering around the 39,930.59 level, registering a gain of 874.94 points or 2.24%.

Across-the-board buying was seen with index-heavy sectors including automobile, cement, chemical, commercial banks, fertiliser, oil & gas trading in the green.

Experts attributed the sentiment to reports suggesting Pakistan is willing to implement all prerequisites of the IMF to revive the stalled programme.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the IMF has been given a clear message that the government is ready to sit and negotiate with the Fund on its conditionalities to conclude the ninth review.

The prime minister said the government has already written to the IMF and wants to complete the ninth review without further delay so that the programme as well as programmes of multilaterals and bilateral can move ahead.

Experts have said resumption of the IMF programme is critical for the battered economy.

“The news pertaining to the IMF that the lender is willing to meet Pakistan has led to this optimistic sentiment. Moreover, corporate result season has commenced, which has added to the positivity,” Sana Tawfik, a research analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder.

She said that the SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad’s earlier announcement that the central bank had repaid loans to the tune of $9 billion, while $6 billion have been rolled over has given a breather to the market.

“The momentum is expected to continue as corporate results being announced are positive,” she added.

