US oil may retest support of $85.79 after weak bounce

Reuters Published 25 Jan, 2023 09:26am
SINGAPORE: US oil may bounce moderately to $87.05 per barrel, before retesting a support at $85.79. The current drop from $89.09 seems to be observing two sets of retracements, respectively on the uptrend from $77.61 and the longer trend of $75.11.

The bearish momentum looks temporarily dissipated around a support at $85.79. The nature of the drop, however, remains unknown.

It could be against the trend from $75.11 or the trend from $77.61.

In either case, oil may fall into a range of $83.75-$84.70.

Therefore, the current bounce could end in the narrow range of $87.05-$87.41. A break below $85.79 could open the way towards $84.70.

On the daily chart, the current rise from the Dec. 9, 2022 low of $75.11 is classified as bounce against a wave (C) from $123.68.

Oil dips $2 on global economic concerns

A projection analysis suggests a target zone of $57.95-$67.75.

The drop on Tuesday is considered as the very early signal of the resumption of the wave (C).

US oil

