Punjab CM against extravagance with public money

Recorder Report Published 25 Jan, 2023 06:25am
LAHORE: In an important move aimed at enforcing austerity measures, Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi has banned the extravagant use of government funds.

The chief minister restricted the luncheons and parties at the CM House. It was decided that the guests will be served tea and biscuits upon their arrival there, the sources said. The sources claimed that the chief minister also instructed the officers in the CM Office to adopt austerity measures.

He himself will bear his personal and staff’s expenses. The expenses of the CM Office will be substantially reduced, the sources added. The expenditures of the CM Office were in millions of rupees during the tenure of former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi.

The sources added that the interim CM has issued directions for ensuring transparency in official business. Moreover, the CM also chaired a meeting which was attended by the Chief Secretary, IG Punjab and CCPO Lahore.

