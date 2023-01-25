Rain and snowfall forecast for upcountry

KARACHI: The Met Office on Tuesday forecast rain and snow over hills for the upcountry in the next 24 hours.

It said that northeast Punjab, Islamabad, Pothohar Region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan are likely to see rain and snowfall over hills.

Moderate to heavy rain and snowfall are expected at a few places in Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas over the period.

Cold and dry weather is likely to continue in Karachi with occasional winds, as temperature may remain as low as 6 Celsius on Wednesday.

Over the past 24 hours: scattered rain with snow over hills was recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and upper Punjab.

Cold and dry weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.

Pattan received 27 mm of rainfall, Kalam 20 mm, Muzaffarabad Airport 8 mm, Garhidupatta 6 mm, Mirkhani and Rawalakot 5 mm, each.

