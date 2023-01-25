AVN 64.28 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.85%)
UK sugar output dented by adverse weather

Reuters Published 25 Jan, 2023 06:25am
LONDON: UK sugar production from the 2022/23 campaign is expected to be lower than previously expected following adverse weather, British Sugar said on Tuesday.

The beet sugar processor, a unit of Associated British Foods, said in a trading update that production is now seen at 0.74 million tonnes, down from a previous forecast of 0.9 million and the prior season’s 1.03 million.

“This reflects lower beet sugar yields following adverse weather conditions, especially recently. Profitability at British Sugar will be lower as a result,” the report said. The first two weeks of December were the coldest start to the winter since 2010, according to Britain’s Met Office.

Farmers have said the cold weather damaged sugar beet crops which were still in the ground.

