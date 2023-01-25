At 26th ECO COM in Tashkent: FM calls for integrated, liberalised regional cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has emphasised the need for integrated and liberalised regional cooperation among member states of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) for the promotion of trade, investment, connectivity, and sustainable economic development.

Addressing the 26th ECO COM in Tashkent, Foreign Minister Bilawal highlighted the importance of integrated and liberalised regional cooperation among member states for the promotion of trade, investment, connectivity, and tourism, as well as for sustainable economic development.

Highlighting the geo-strategic significance, economic potential and cultural diversity of the ECO region, he underscored the importance of forging greater cooperation with a view to achieve the cherished objective of regional growth and socio-economic progress of the member states.

He stated that the ECO was an important platform to promote connectivity, trade and economic cooperation among member states. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the vision which led to the formation of the ECO and to carry forward its economic agenda for collective progress.

