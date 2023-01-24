AVN 64.28 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.85%)
BAFL 28.44 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.82%)
BOP 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.39%)
DFML 13.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.61%)
DGKC 43.36 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.09%)
EPCL 42.17 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.98%)
FCCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.41%)
FFL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.69%)
FLYNG 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.02%)
GGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.28%)
HUBC 59.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.93%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.48%)
KAPCO 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.11%)
MLCF 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.11%)
NETSOL 82.82 Increased By ▲ 4.62 (5.91%)
OGDC 84.50 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.3%)
PAEL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.85%)
PIBTL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.15%)
PPL 78.15 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (4.76%)
PRL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.21%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.22%)
SNGP 38.98 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.61%)
TELE 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (9.11%)
TPLP 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.34%)
TRG 107.42 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (7.14%)
UNITY 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
BR100 3,873 Increased By 74.4 (1.96%)
BR30 13,998 Increased By 428.9 (3.16%)
KSE100 39,056 Increased By 612.1 (1.59%)
KSE30 14,488 Increased By 222.1 (1.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IRWA distributes braille books to commemorate international day of education

BR Web Desk Published 24 Jan, 2023 07:01pm
Follow us

A large number of Braille books, prepared at the publication department of Ida Rieu Welfare Association (IRWA), were distributed among students on Tuesday on the occasion of the International Day of Education. The institution aims to educate blind and deaf students.

IRWA has two schools – one in Karachi and the other one in Rashidabad, Tando Allahyar. The educational institution has around 850 students.

“Awareness through social media is playing an important role in enabling the challenged students to get accepted in the society,” said Nadira Panjwani, President IRWA, who was the chief guest on the occasion.

Speaking to Business Recorder, the former minister added that officials of the Sindh government, including Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, have been “relatively” helpful but there is a lot more to do for these children so they can contribute to the society.

However, Dr Saqalain Haider Shah, teacher and alumnus of IRWA, urged the government of Sindh to come forward “to help us publish these expensive braille books”.

Shah is a success story of IRWA. He completed his Master’s degree from University of Leeds and PhD in linguistics from the University of Birmingham.

Shah said that there are over 2,000 students that needed braille books to appear in board exams. Three years ago, the Sindh Text Book Board updated its course, but failed to publish books in braille.

“The paper for braille books is very expensive. A 100-page book costs between Rs1,200-1,400. There are books that are nearly 400 pages long.

“We have completed publication of braille books from Class 1 to 12 for English and we are halfway through for Urdu. Moreover, work on publishing of science books in braille is just starting,” he added.

He said preparing books in the Braille format entails a lot of effort and cost as it has to be transcribed on special paper using a braille embosser.

IRWA provides these specialised books to its students free of cost.

Shah said that technology has now progressed and “there are now many pieces of equipment that can help the visually impaired people integrate efficiently in the society.”

“However, the equipment is very expensive and the country does not import them. The government must help these students with the supply of such equipment,” he said. “We are doing the government’s work. The leadership must come forward to help us.”

Pakistan Pakistan Economy Sindh Education Sindh Government

Comments

1000 characters

IRWA distributes braille books to commemorate international day of education

KSE-100 rallies over 600 points after MPC announcement

Power restored, but limited loadshedding for next 48 hours: Khurram Dastgir

25th consecutive decline: rupee depreciates against US dollar

Exchange companies set to remove ‘self-imposed price cap’ on open-market dollars

NA Speaker accepts resignations of 43 more PTI MNAs

Sufficient petrol, diesel stocks available in Pakistan: OGRA

PTI to pursue sedition cases against interim setups if constitution violated: Fawad

Dubai hopes to seize private sector listings, boost access to stock exchange

US says dialogue between India, Pakistan 'a matter for those two countries'

Pakistan, World Bank agree to chalk out framework for building climate resilient communities

Read more stories