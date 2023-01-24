AVN 63.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.8%)
BAFL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.99%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.11%)
DFML 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
DGKC 42.64 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.38%)
EPCL 41.78 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.04%)
FCCL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.2%)
FFL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
FLYNG 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.31%)
GGL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
HUBC 60.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.01%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.65%)
KAPCO 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
MLCF 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
NETSOL 79.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.02%)
OGDC 83.90 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.57%)
PAEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PPL 77.65 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (4.09%)
PRL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.98%)
SILK 0.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.11%)
SNGP 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2%)
TELE 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
TPLP 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
TRG 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.24%)
UNITY 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.89%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
BR100 3,836 Increased By 37.4 (0.98%)
BR30 13,779 Increased By 209.6 (1.54%)
KSE100 38,827 Increased By 383.5 (1%)
KSE30 14,390 Increased By 123.6 (0.87%)
Indian shares rise on earnings, easing recession worries

Reuters Published 24 Jan, 2023 10:33am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
BENGALURU: Indian stocks opened higher on Tuesday on strong third-quarter corporate earnings ahead of the federal budget due next week, while a technology stocks-led rally on Wall Street helped broader sentiment.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.26% at 18,167.85 as of 9:55 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.32% to 61,145.04.

Most major sectoral indexes jumped, with high weightage financials and information technology rising 0.4% and 0.85% respectively, after banks managed to contain bad loans and improve recoveries, while IT companies said they bagged more deals despite a softness in Europe.

Auto stocks advanced ahead of quarterly earnings by top carmaker Maruti Suzuki, scheduled to report later in the day.

Heavyweight private lender Axis Bank Ltd fell over 1% despite posting a stronger-than-expected jump in third-quarter profit on Monday.

The stock had logged gains in each of the last five sessions ahead of its results, adding 2.14%.

Indian shares snap two-day losing run on strong earnings

Meanwhile, Wall Street equities extended gains to a second straight session on Monday, after technology stocks surged on easing fears of a recession.

Investors were waiting for details from the union budget due next week.

Euro zone and US flash PMI data coming later in the day were expected to show less severe economic contractions in December than in the previous month. Most Asian equities were closed on Tuesday.

A rise in crude prices above $88 per barrel capped gains, as crude constitutes bulk of the import bill of oil-importing countries like India.

Continued foreign selling in Indian equities on expensive valuations also offset gains in markets.

