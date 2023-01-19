Indian shares hit two-week highs boosted by metals

BENGALURU: Indian stocks on Wednesday closed at their highest levels in over two weeks, lifted by metals and financials, while foreign investors buying domestic stocks further boosted sentiment.

The Nifty 50 index closed 0.62 percent higher at 18,165.35, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.64 percent to 61,045.74, extending gains for the second straight day. The 30-stock gauge settled above 61,000 for the first time since Jan. 3. Metal stocks advanced over 1.6 percent, benefitting from China’s flurry of policies, rolled out to assist homebuyers and property developers and relieve a long-running liquidity squeeze in the industry.