AVN 62.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.21%)
BAFL 28.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
BOP 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
DFML 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
DGKC 42.31 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.66%)
EPCL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
FCCL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.89%)
FFL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
FLYNG 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
HUBC 59.46 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.97%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.59%)
KAPCO 26.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
KEL 2.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.37%)
MLCF 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.03%)
NETSOL 78.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.51%)
OGDC 81.72 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (3.1%)
PAEL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
PIBTL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.65%)
PPL 74.55 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.26%)
PRL 12.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.3%)
SNGP 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.12%)
TELE 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
TPLP 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.09%)
TRG 100.67 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (2.63%)
UNITY 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 3,799 Increased By 2.6 (0.07%)
BR30 13,569 Increased By 154.8 (1.15%)
KSE100 38,444 Increased By 35.6 (0.09%)
KSE30 14,266 Increased By 43.6 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Security beefed up in capital’s ‘red zone’

Fazal Sher Published 24 Jan, 2023 08:09am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Keeping in view prevailing law and order situation in the country, the city police on Monday put the security of the Red Zone and the Diplomatic Enclave on high alert in order to avert any untoward incident.

A police official said that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir directed officers concerned to personally visit different security pickets and ensure high vigilance in the Red Zone, which houses the Diplomatic Enclave, the Prime Minister Secretariat, the Parliament building, the Supreme Court of Pakistan, and other government offices, and the immediately adjacent areas.

He said that high-ups of police also imposed a ban on the use of mobile phones for police personnel who are performing duties at security pickets. Police personnel should be equipped with proper gadgets and weapons and should be vigilant at all times, the IGP issued these directives during a meeting.

The official said that police have further enhanced checking at the entry and exit points of the Diplomatic Enclave, as well as, at the security pickets set up at the entry of the Red Zone.

Suspicious persons, vehicles, and pedestrians in the Diplomatic Enclave and Red Zone should be effectively checked, he said.

He said that the city police have introduced an online registration system for tenants and house employees as a part of security measures. The system has been working very effectively for identifying such elements involved in crimes and bringing them to justice, he said, adding that the police have registered 19,158 tenants and 1,938 house servants through this system.

The official said that the under the special “knock the door” campaign police teams in different police stations’ jurisdiction entered the data of tenants and house servants. The documents required for tenants’ and house employees’ registration include the original national identity card of the landlord, tenant/ servant and one copy, passport size photograph, and original contract and copy. The physical presence of both parties was also mandatory, he said.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 4,744 tickets to road users over violation of traffic rules, of which, 366 challans were issued over lane violations, 109 for red signal violations, 186 for using a mobile phone during driving, 39 for amateur driving, two over violation of one-way, 92 driving on the wrong side of the road, four for violation of zebra crossing, 212 for not fastening seatbelts, 202 for having tinted glasses, 25 for emitting smoke, and 594 for having fancy number plates. Tickets were issued to 580 bikers for riding without helmets, and 565 motorists for violations of different traffic rules.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Islamabad police law and order situation IGP Islamabad Islamabad Red Zone

Comments

1000 characters

Security beefed up in capital’s ‘red zone’

Country needs to repay $3bn debt in five months: SBP

O/N reverse repo rate will now be 18pc

Policy rate hiked to 17pc to rein in soaring inflation

Country hit by major power outage

Pakistan begins restoring power

Non-filers: Govt considering imposing WHT on banking transactions

Irked by Naqvi’s appointment, IK announces protest

44 PTI MNAs ‘withdraw’ resignations

Appointment of caretaker CM: Asif denies allegations

Consignments stuck at ports: Banks told to give one-time facilitation to importers

Read more stories