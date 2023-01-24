Security beefed up in capital’s ‘red zone’

ISLAMABAD: Keeping in view prevailing law and order situation in the country, the city police on Monday put the security of the Red Zone and the Diplomatic Enclave on high alert in order to avert any untoward incident.

A police official said that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir directed officers concerned to personally visit different security pickets and ensure high vigilance in the Red Zone, which houses the Diplomatic Enclave, the Prime Minister Secretariat, the Parliament building, the Supreme Court of Pakistan, and other government offices, and the immediately adjacent areas.

He said that high-ups of police also imposed a ban on the use of mobile phones for police personnel who are performing duties at security pickets. Police personnel should be equipped with proper gadgets and weapons and should be vigilant at all times, the IGP issued these directives during a meeting.

The official said that police have further enhanced checking at the entry and exit points of the Diplomatic Enclave, as well as, at the security pickets set up at the entry of the Red Zone.

Suspicious persons, vehicles, and pedestrians in the Diplomatic Enclave and Red Zone should be effectively checked, he said.

He said that the city police have introduced an online registration system for tenants and house employees as a part of security measures. The system has been working very effectively for identifying such elements involved in crimes and bringing them to justice, he said, adding that the police have registered 19,158 tenants and 1,938 house servants through this system.

The official said that the under the special “knock the door” campaign police teams in different police stations’ jurisdiction entered the data of tenants and house servants. The documents required for tenants’ and house employees’ registration include the original national identity card of the landlord, tenant/ servant and one copy, passport size photograph, and original contract and copy. The physical presence of both parties was also mandatory, he said.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 4,744 tickets to road users over violation of traffic rules, of which, 366 challans were issued over lane violations, 109 for red signal violations, 186 for using a mobile phone during driving, 39 for amateur driving, two over violation of one-way, 92 driving on the wrong side of the road, four for violation of zebra crossing, 212 for not fastening seatbelts, 202 for having tinted glasses, 25 for emitting smoke, and 594 for having fancy number plates. Tickets were issued to 580 bikers for riding without helmets, and 565 motorists for violations of different traffic rules.

