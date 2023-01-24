AVN 62.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.21%)
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Published 24 Jan, 2023 06:02am
KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 242,946 tonnes of cargo comprising 185,855 tonnes of import cargo and 57,091 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 185,855 comprised of 75,976 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 34,710 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,287 tonnes of Dap, 14,350 tonnes of Soya Beans Seeds, 15,547 tonnes of Wheat & 40,985 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 57,091 tonnes comprised of 46,913 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 339 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,287 tonnes of Dap, 289 tonnes of Rice & 9,550 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Around, 08 ships namely, Gfs Prestige, Duzgit Integrity, Osaka, Hanyu Azalea, Koi, Ssl Brahmaputra, Green Pole and Stephanie C have berthed at Karachi Port.

Approximately, 09 cargoes Northern Jamboree, Gfs Prestige, Mandarin Dalian, Alamo, Chrysanthi S, Osaka, Caravos Liberty, X-Press Anglesey and Koi. have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them 02 ships, APL Salalah and Al-Marrouna left the Port on Monday morning, while 02 more ships, Elpida GR and AMI are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 124,284 tonnes, comprising 95,299 tonnes imports cargo and 28,985 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,227` Containers (522 TEUs Imports and 1,705 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 20 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 06 ships, Clear Ocean, Al-Maha, Nordtigris, Greener VI, MSC Madhu B and MSC Iris & another ship ‘Lisa’ carrying Mogas, LPG, Steel coil, Palm oil and Containers are expected to take berths at FOTCO, SSGC, MW-2, LCT and QICT on Monday, 23rd Jan- 2023.

